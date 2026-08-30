Regional

Fire engulfs storeroom at Apaaso, Kintampo

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  30 August 2026 10:07am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Firefighters from the Kintampo Fire Station have saved a six-bedroom house from extensive damage after fire engulfed its storeroom and began spreading to adjoining rooms at Apaaso in the Kintampo Municipality.

According to Facebook post shared by the Ghana National Fire Service on Saturday, August 29, the incident occurred on Monday, August 24, with the Fire Station receiving a running call at 6:21pm reporting the outbreak.

A crew of seven, led by ADOII Muriya Gordon, was immediately dispatched in fire tender DPT No. FS498, driven by STNOI Adu Clement.

The crew arrived at the scene at 6:32pm and found the storeroom fully engulfed, with flames threatening to spread into the adjacent rooms. Following an assessment, the duty officer ordered the firefighters to commence operations.

The team successfully contained the blaze and saved all six rooms of the house. The fire was brought under control at 6:43pm and completely extinguished at 7:03pm.

After the operation, firefighters educated the occupants on proper housekeeping and key fire-prevention measures. They also stressed the importance of keeping fire extinguishers in homes and ensuring household members know how to use them effectively.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group