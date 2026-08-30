Fire engulfs storeroom at Apaaso, Kintampo

Firefighters from the Kintampo Fire Station have saved a six-bedroom house from extensive damage after fire engulfed its storeroom and began spreading to adjoining rooms at Apaaso in the Kintampo Municipality.

According to Facebook post shared by the Ghana National Fire Service on Saturday, August 29, the incident occurred on Monday, August 24, with the Fire Station receiving a running call at 6:21pm reporting the outbreak.

A crew of seven, led by ADOII Muriya Gordon, was immediately dispatched in fire tender DPT No. FS498, driven by STNOI Adu Clement.

The crew arrived at the scene at 6:32pm and found the storeroom fully engulfed, with flames threatening to spread into the adjacent rooms. Following an assessment, the duty officer ordered the firefighters to commence operations.

The team successfully contained the blaze and saved all six rooms of the house. The fire was brought under control at 6:43pm and completely extinguished at 7:03pm.

After the operation, firefighters educated the occupants on proper housekeeping and key fire-prevention measures. They also stressed the importance of keeping fire extinguishers in homes and ensuring household members know how to use them effectively.

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