Regional

Fire destroys homes along Aboabo Pelele stream in Asokore Mampong

Source: Nana Yaw Gyimah  
  27 August 2026 11:14am
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A fire outbreak has swept through some wooden structures along the Aboabo Pelele stream in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, destroying several residential shacks.

The cause of the fire, which has displaced many families, remains unknown.

However, residents believe the inferno could be blamed on the activities of suspected weed smokers and other narcotics-related activities.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service who are presently at the scene are finding it difficult to access the area, as some structures have blocked the route.

Residents are calling for urgent intervention to bring the fire under control and prevent further destruction of property.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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