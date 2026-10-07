Scammers target ECG customers with fake meter sales and MoMo payment calls

Fraudsters are taking money from electricity customers across the country through fake meter sales and phone calls demanding mobile money payments.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned the public to stop sending money to private MoMo numbers. The General Manager for External Communications, Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, gave the warning in an interview.

"ECG runs a fully cashless system," Dr Ayiku said.

"All payments must go through the ECG Power App or the shortcode *226#. Money sent to a personal MoMo number does not reach the company and will not reflect on your account."

Dr Ayiku described two schemes. The first involves meter sales. Individuals pose as ECG staff or agents and offer new meters for a fee. Some promise quick installation.

Others advertise on WhatsApp and social media, especially TikTok.

The customer pays, and the supposed agent disappears. In other cases, the customer receives an unregistered meter, which ECG treats as an illegal connection.

"ECG does not sell meters through individuals," he said.

"Apply for a new meter or service through our official channels, including our district offices and the ECG Power App. Pay the approved fees through the ECG Power App."

The second scheme starts with a phone call. The caller claims to work for ECG and tells you your meter is ready. The caller then gives you a MoMo number and asks you to pay at once.

"Our staff do not ask customers to pay into personal mobile money wallets," Dr Ayiku said. "Treat any such call as a fraud attempt."

He explained how the scammers succeed. They rely on urgency. They want you to pay before you check the facts. He urged customers to take their time and verify every request first.

Dr Ayiku urged customers to protect themselves with a few simple habits.

"Never send money to a MoMo number given by a caller, even when the caller claims to be ECG staff. Do not buy a meter from an individual, an online advert or a WhatsApp contact.

"Buy power and pay bills only through the ECG Power App or *226#. Keep your PIN, your password and any verification code to yourself. When someone visits your home or shop in ECG's name, ask to see a staff ID card. If a call feels suspicious, end it and report the number to ECG and the police.

"Pay only through the ECG Power App or *226#," Dr Ayiku said. "Treat all other payment requests as fraud and report them."

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