PUWU postpones protest against private sector participation in ECG

The Public Utilities Workers' Union has postponed its scheduled protest against private sector participation in the Electricity Company of Ghana.

PUWU, in a memo to Divisional Heads of the Senior and Junior Staff Union, cited by JoyNews, directed all members to "embark on a nationwide demonstration against PSP.”

“We wish to inform you that the joint unions (SSU/JSU) will embark on a peaceful public demonstration across all operational regions to present a petition to the president of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. This petition will be delivered to the regional ministers at all our operational regions," the memo said.

Checks at the Trades Union Congress – TUC Headquarters, which was supposed to be the assembly point for the Greater Accra Region’s part of the demonstration, showed no gathering of the workers.

Sources close to the TUC told JoyNews that the planned protest has been postponed.

The decision JoyNews learned was taken after a meeting kick-started between PUWU and the Energy Ministry on Monday, September 28.

The meeting is expected to continue today, Tuesday, September 28.

The outcome of the meeting will determine a final decision on whether to resume plans for the demonstration or call it off entirely.

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