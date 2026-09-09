ECG revenue is improving, so what has changed? – PUWU challenges World Bank

Deputy General Secretary of PUWU, Enoch Paul Hayes

The Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU) has challenged the World Bank’s approach to Ghana’s energy-sector challenges, questioning why the focus is not being placed on the key structural problems affecting the sector.

Speaking on Joy FM’s PM Express on Tuesday, Deputy General Secretary of PUWU, Enoch Paul Hayes, said issues around power generation and the pricing of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) require greater attention.

He questioned why those concerns have not become a major focus in efforts to reform Ghana’s energy sector.

“They are saying that there are issues, and the issues are not where you are trying to tackle, but the issues are really in places where it’s a matter of concern,” he said.

“For example, the generation: we have IPPs and their pricing. Why is that not a concern?”

His comments come as Ghana continues to grapple with financial pressures in the energy sector, including debts owed to power producers and the cost of maintaining reliable electricity supply.

Mr Hayes also cautioned against overreliance on interventions by international institutions, arguing that Ghana has the capacity to address its own challenges.

“We can do something. We don’t always need to rely on the IMF. I want to state it clearly. We have evidence,” he said.

He cited developments at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) as an example of what Ghana can achieve through local interventions.

“Just like we stood as Ghanaians and turned around TOR, and we are praising ourselves today for the performance of TOR. We are seeing it today,” he said.

The PUWU executive further questioned the motives behind the World Bank’s proposed interventions, arguing that the institution already knows where the sector’s major challenges lie.

“World Bank interest, as we have stated in the press, is not just to look at how to help us, but rather trying to take advantage of the system we have here,” he said.

Mr Hayes said organised labour had already presented what it considers critical measures to government.

“We as workers of Ghana, well pulled by the leadership of TUC and Organised Labour, have given the president and also the minister some critical and important things we need to do and tackle,” he said.

He therefore urged authorities to pay greater attention to those proposals rather than measures he believes fail to address the core problems.

He also challenged the World Bank's previous assessment of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) revenue performance.

“The World Bank were the same people who said that currently, the ECG, our revenue is coming up, we are doing well. So what has changed?” he asked.

Mr Hayes maintained that the focus of energy-sector reforms should be on the areas driving the crisis, particularly generation costs and other structural challenges.

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