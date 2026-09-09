Fix IPP pricing, not just ECG, PUWU tells IMF, World Bank

The Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU) has challenged the IMF and World Bank to broaden their focus on Ghana’s energy crisis beyond reforms at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The union says the pricing structure of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) remains a major concern that must be addressed if Ghana is to achieve lasting stability in the energy sector.

Speaking on Joy FM’s PM Express on Tuesday, PUWU Deputy General Secretary Enoch Paul Hayes questioned why the cost of power generation and IPP agreements were not receiving enough attention.

“They are saying that there are issues, and the issues are not where you are trying to tackle, but the issues are really in places where it’s a matter of concern. For example, the generation: we have IPPs and their pricing. Why is that not a concern?” he said.

His comments come as the IMF continues to push reforms to reduce Ghana’s fiscal burden in the energy sector.

The Fund has identified costly generation contracts, high distribution and collection losses, and legacy debts as key challenges. It estimates the sector shortfall at about US$1.1 billion in 2026.

The IMF has also backed greater private-sector participation in power distribution, with government preparing to procure concessionaires for ECG’s distribution operations.

But Mr Hayes believes the focus should also be placed on the underlying cost of power generation.

He questioned Ghana’s continued reliance on external institutions to determine how the country addresses its energy challenges.

“What is happening to Nigeria? Whatever they said they were trying to do there has worsened the whole situation. What happened to Uganda? The examples are there,” he said.

“We can do something. We don’t always need to rely on the IMF. I want to state it clearly. We have evidence.”

He cited the turnaround of the Tema Oil Refinery as an example of what Ghanaian institutions can achieve when given the opportunity.

“Just like we stood as Ghanaians and turned around TOR, and we are praising ourselves today for the performance of TOR. We are seeing it today,” he said.

Mr Hayes also questioned the intentions behind some of the interventions proposed by Ghana’s development partners.

“The IMF is not Father Christmas. They are not coming to say that they are giving us something for free. Whatever they put in, they know what they want to get from it,” he said.

He said organised labour had already presented the government with proposals to address the energy-sector challenges.

“The advice is not what they are trying to look at, but rather we as workers of Ghana, well pulled by the leadership of TUC and Organised Labour, have given the president and also the minister some critical and important things we need to do and tackle,” he said.

Mr Hayes further questioned the emphasis on ECG reforms, recalling the World Bank’s earlier assessment of the company’s improved revenue performance.

“The World Bank were the same people who said that currently, the ECG, our revenue is coming up, we are doing well. So what has changed?” he asked.

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