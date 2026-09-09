Ghana can fix its energy sector without IMF, World Bank – PUWU

Deputy General Secretary of PUWU, Enoch Paul Hayes

The Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU) says Ghana has the capacity to resolve its energy sector challenges without relying heavily on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Deputy General Secretary of PUWU, Enoch Paul Hayes, believes the focus should instead be on addressing structural problems within the power sector, particularly the cost of power generation and existing agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Speaking on Joy FM’s PM Express on Tuesday, Mr Hayes questioned why the pricing of power supplied by IPPs was not receiving enough attention.

“They are saying that there are issues, and the issues are not where you are trying to tackle, but the issues are really in places where it’s a matter of concern. For example, the generation: we have IPPs and their pricing. Why is that not a concern?” he asked.

His comments come amid renewed pressure to reform Ghana’s energy sector. The IMF estimates that the sector could record a financing shortfall of about US$1.1 billion in 2026, largely due to high collection and distribution losses and costly generation contracts.

The Fund has also backed continued quarterly adjustments to electricity tariffs and greater private-sector participation in power distribution.

The World Bank, meanwhile, has warned that delays in energy-sector reforms could threaten Ghana’s recent gains in debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability.

But Mr Hayes argues that Ghana must be more confident in its ability to solve its own problems.

“We can do something. We don’t always need to rely on the IMF. I want to state it clearly. We have evidence. The IMF is not Father Christmas,” he said.

He cited the experience of other African countries as a reason for Ghana to carefully assess external prescriptions for the energy sector.

“We understand sometimes where the IMF want to come in. But for some time, let’s look at our economy in this part of Africa, especially the energy sector, which they normally want to enter.

"What is happening to Nigeria? Whatever they said they were trying to do there has worsened the whole situation. What happened to Uganda? The examples are there.”

Mr Hayes also pointed to what he described as Ghana’s own ability to turn around struggling state institutions.

He cited the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), which has recently recorded improved performance after years of difficulties.

“Just like we stood as Ghanaians and turned around TOR, and we are praising ourselves today for the performance of TOR. We are seeing it today,” he said.

He said Organised Labour and the Trades Union Congress (TUC) had already presented government with proposals on how to address the energy crisis.

“The advice is not what they are trying to look at, but it’s rather we as workers of Ghana, well pulled by the leadership of TUC and Organised Labour, have given the president and also the minister some critical and important things we need to do and tackle,” he said.

Mr Hayes also questioned the World Bank’s position on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), particularly in light of reported improvements in the utility’s finances.

“The World Bank were the same people who said that currently, the ECG, our revenue is coming up, we are doing well. So what has changed?” he asked.

ECG reported a sharp improvement in its 2025 financial performance, with revenue rising to GH¢22.1 billion while its after-tax loss fell from GH¢8.26 billion in 2024 to GH¢2.52 billion.

The utility has also reported stronger revenue mobilisation and reduced obligations to IPPs, although significant challenges remain.

For Mr Hayes, these developments reinforce the argument that Ghana should pursue homegrown solutions rather than depend entirely on external institutions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.