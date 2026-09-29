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Over 3,000 displaced as flooding overwhelms Hohoe communities

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  29 September 2026 5:34am
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More than 3,000 residents have been displaced by severe flooding in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, with more than 400 homes reportedly affected after the River Dayi overflowed its banks.

Several communities along the river have been impacted, with Zongo among the worst-hit areas. More than half of the community is reported to have been submerged, forcing residents from their homes as floodwaters spread across affected neighbourhoods.

The displaced residents have been moved to temporary locations, including classrooms, while efforts continue to secure more suitable accommodation.

The scale of the flooding has, however, placed significant pressure on the Municipal Assembly and other local authorities, prompting calls for assistance from individuals, organisations and other stakeholders.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, September 28, the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, appealed for urgent support for affected residents.

“It’s overwhelming. The MP and the MCE alone cannot, in fact, we are not able to. We are calling for support,” he said.

Mr Tsekpo also commended the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the security agencies for their role in evacuating residents from vulnerable areas and helping to prevent loss of lives.

He said the situation remained fluid, with water levels continuing to rise even after the heavy rainfall had stopped, making sustained emergency assistance necessary as authorities work to protect affected communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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