Ga Mantse calls for closer cooperation between Zongo leaders and traditional authorities

Audio By Carbonatix
Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has called for closer cooperation between Zongo community leaders and traditional authorities to strengthen peaceful coexistence and promote development.
Speaking at the Zongo Chiefs Conference in Accra, held under the theme “The Zongo Development Agenda,” the Ga Mantse said Zongo communities should be allowed to preserve their distinct identity and leadership structures while operating within the customary framework of the traditional areas where they are located.
He stressed the importance of establishing clear channels of communication between Zongo and traditional leaders to prevent disputes and resolve misunderstandings.
King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said dialogue and education were essential to managing differences, warning that traditional authority must not be allowed to become a source of conflict.
“Authority should never become a source of division,” he said, adding that a constructive relationship between Zongo leaders and traditional authorities would promote unity and provide a stronger foundation for the development of Zongo communities.
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