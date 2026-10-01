BNI investigates Ampofo Ankrah over alleged $623,000 World Cup visa scheme

The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) is investigating suspended National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah over an alleged visa facilitation scheme involving individuals seeking to travel to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The investigation centres on allegations that more than US$600,000 was collected from prospective travellers seeking assistance with visa and travel arrangements for the tournament.

The Minority in Parliament has alleged that some applicants were charged as much as US$8,000 under the arrangement.

Mr Ampofo Ankrah and other NSA officials have been questioned by security authorities as investigations into the allegations continue.

The development comes as Mr Ampofo Ankrah has been suspended from his position as NSA Director-General, with Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong appointed Acting Director-General.

The suspension and the BNI investigation are separate developments, with the investigation into the alleged visa arrangement continuing alongside the leadership change at the NSA.

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The NSA has denied authorising any visa facilitation or money-collection scheme and has said its legal team is cooperating with investigations into the matter.

In a statement issued in September, the Authority said its relationship with TRIBE FEST, a FIFA-licensed partner involved in fan-experience activities, World Cup viewing events and mobilisation, did not extend to authorising the collection of money for visa procurement.

The allegations followed a petition reportedly submitted to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on September 8, alleging that individuals connected to the NSA received money from prospective travellers on the understanding that their travel and visa arrangements for the World Cup would be facilitated.

Mr Ampofo Ankrah appeared before the CID last week, where he denied the allegations against him.

The NSA has maintained that it did not authorise any visa facilitation service or establish an office to collect money from members of the public seeking to travel to the tournament.

The Authority has also said that Mr Ampofo Ankrah and other relevant officials would make themselves available to investigators if required.

The BNI probe comes as the government has replaced Mr Ampofo Ankrah with Prof. Sarpong, an Associate Professor of Physical Education and Sports at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The allegations remain under investigation and have not been established as fact.

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