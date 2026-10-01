Prof. Emmanuel Sarpong replaces Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as National Sports Authority boss

Emmanuel Osei Sarpong has been appointed Acting Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) following the suspension of Yaw Ampofo Ankrah by President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Sarpong, who is currently the National Coordinator of the School and Grassroots Sports Secretariat at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, will take charge of the NSA while a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into allegations surrounding the authority continues.

In a letter dated October 1, 2026, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Calitus Mahama, the President directed that Mr Ampofo Ankrah be suspended from his duties with immediate effect.

The letter, sighted by JoySports, states that the suspension is an administrative measure and does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing against Mr Ampofo Ankrah.

“His Excellency the President has directed that Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah be suspended from his duties as Director-General of the NSA with immediate effect, pending the completion of the investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID),” the letter states.

“The suspension is an administrative measure and does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing.”

It adds: “During the period of suspension, Mr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, National Coordinator of the School and Grassroots Sports Secretariate at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, shall act as Director-General of the NSA.”

Ankrah appeared before the police last week in connection with the allegations and denied wrongdoing.

His suspension therefore takes effect while the police investigation continues, with Mr Sarpong assuming responsibility for the day-to-day leadership of the state agency.

Sarpong is an Associate Professor of Exercise and Sports Science in the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Ghana.

The NSA is responsible for the management and development of sports infrastructure and the coordination of sports activities across the country.

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