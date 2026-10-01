Football | HP News 10 | National | Other Sports

Prof. Emmanuel Sarpong replaces Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as National Sports Authority boss

Source: Muftawu Nabila Abdulai  
  1 October 2026 2:52pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Emmanuel Osei Sarpong has been appointed Acting Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) following the suspension of Yaw Ampofo Ankrah by President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Sarpong, who is currently the National Coordinator of the School and Grassroots Sports Secretariat at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, will take charge of the NSA while a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into allegations surrounding the authority continues.

In a letter dated October 1, 2026, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Calitus Mahama, the President directed that Mr Ampofo Ankrah be suspended from his duties with immediate effect.

The letter, sighted by JoySports, states that the suspension is an administrative measure and does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing against Mr Ampofo Ankrah.

“His Excellency the President has directed that Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah be suspended from his duties as Director-General of the NSA with immediate effect, pending the completion of the investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID),” the letter states.

“The suspension is an administrative measure and does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing.”

It adds: “During the period of suspension, Mr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, National Coordinator of the School and Grassroots Sports Secretariate at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, shall act as Director-General of the NSA.”

Ankrah appeared before the police last week in connection with the allegations and denied wrongdoing.

His suspension therefore takes effect while the police investigation continues, with Mr Sarpong assuming responsibility for the day-to-day leadership of the state agency.

Sarpong is an Associate Professor of Exercise and Sports Science in the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Ghana.

The NSA is responsible for the management and development of sports infrastructure and the coordination of sports activities across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group