Minority demands suspension or dismissal of NSA boss over World Cup visa allegations

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the dismissal or suspension of the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, over allegations of money collection linked to visa facilitation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, said the allegations surrounding the collection of more than $600,000 are serious enough to warrant Mr Ankrah stepping aside while investigations continue.

JoyNews’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Kweku Asante, who spoke to Mr Assafuah said a petition had been submitted to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate claims that more than $600,000 was collected, allegedly on the authority of the NSA, from persons seeking visas to attend the World Cup.

“You will recall that recently Joy Sports has been breaking news of a certain petition that has been sent to the Director-General of the CID to investigate claims that over $600,000 was collected ostensibly on the say-so of the National Sports Authority for visas to the World Cup,” he said.

Mr Asante said although some individuals had been implicated and investigated, the NSA has denied any involvement in the collection of the money.

“We know that as of now, the Director-General of the NSA, Yaw Ampofo, has actually put out a statement distancing the National Sports Authority from the collection of that amount of money and they said that they had nothing to do with it,” he said.

However, according to Mr Asante said the Minority believes the allegations of what it describes as "visa racketeering" are serious enough to warrant the NSA Director-General stepping aside.

He said the Minority was concerned that the NSA’s leadership could remain in office while an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

“But the Minority said, even as that investigation is happening, the allegation that the National Sports Authority and its leadership allowed for what they call almost visa racketeering, for people to pay certain sums of money with the guise, another pretext of being given visas to go to the World Cup, is big enough,” he said.

He added that the Minority does not believe the NSA boss and members of his management team should remain in office while the investigation is being conducted.

“That is why they say in particular, the NSA boss must be sacked or at least he should step aside as the investigation is happening,” he said.

The call follows an appearance by the Youth and Sports Minister Kofi Adams before Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee on Thursday, September 17, where he answered questions on the visa allegations and other matters concerning the sector.

Mr Asante said the Minority was dissatisfied with the minister’s responses and maintained its demand for the NSA Director-General to be removed or step aside to allow the investigations to proceed.

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