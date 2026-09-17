Becham backs Messi for Ballon d’Or after 100th Miami goal

Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023

Lionel Messi deserves to win this year's Ballon d'Or, according to Inter Miami co-owner and former England captain David Beckham.

The 39-year-old Argentina great, who has won the global player of the year award eight times and has been nominated on the 30-player shortlist for 2026, scored his 100th goal for Miami on Wednesday.

He also provided an assist for Casemiro to score their second goal in a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul that clinched the Campeones Cup - an annual match contested by US and Mexican cup winners.

"When you see him do things like this, when you see him have the World Cup that he's had, there is no one at 39 that's doing that, and doing it at that level," said Beckham.

"He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d'Or. In my opinion, he should win it."

Messi scored eight goals and registered four assists as he helped Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final, where they were beaten by Spain.

He took his career assists tally to 12 in World Cups, of which 10 have come in the knockout rounds. No other player on record has more than eight in total.

He is the second-highest goalscorer in World Cup history, with 21, behind the 22 scored by France's Kylian Mbappe.

Ballon d'Or nominees

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is one of three England players nominated for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Declan Rice join Kane, the favourite for the award, on the 30-player shortlist.

Lamine Yamal is one of six Spain players that won the World Cup to be included.

Having scored the winning goal in the final, Paris St-Germain forward Ferran Torres, who joined the French club from Barcelona in the summer, makes the cut.

Back-to-back Champions League winners PSG have nine players - excluding new signing Torres - nominated, including last year's winner Ousmane Dembele.

Real Madrid forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr also make the shortlist, as do Arsenal defenders Gabriel and William Saliba.

The award is celebrating its 70th anniversary, having been created by France Football in 1956, and the winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on 26 October.

Messi reaches Miami landmark

Messi opened the scoring in Wednesday's Campeones Cup match at their Nu Stadium when he headed in a Luis Suarez cross in the 24th minute.

He thought he had added a second when he raced clear on goal and slotted in a shot, only for the effort to be disallowed for offside.

However, Messi great delivered the corner from which former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro headed in their second goal in the 81st minute to give Miami their first Campeones Cup.

His exploits came after August's announcement that he was retiring from international football, and after saying he was considering his future in football following the death of his father, Jorge.

"We have to enjoy this because we don't know how long we'll have it," said Casemiro.

"What he has done and continues to do for football is incredible. He remains the best. He proved it at the World Cup and continues to prove it in MLS."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.