Bournemouth on to win at Sociedad on European bow

Rayan doubled Bournemouth's lead with his second goal of the season

Bournemouth held on to claim a famous win at Real Sociedad in the first European match in the club's history.

Goals from Justin Kluivert and Rayan put the Cherries in control as their relentless pressing overwhelmed their Basque opponents in the first half.

Sociedad were much improved after the break, got one back through Sergio Gomez and pushed hard for an equaliser late on, but Marco Rose's side held on for victory to begin their Europa League campaign.

In a remarkably open start to the game, both sides got into dangerous positions, but the first chance of note came in the 11th minute and was converted by Kluivert at the end of a lovely move.

It was initially ruled out for offside, but the video assistant referee stepped in and, after a two-minute delay, the Netherlands international was shown to be behind the ball as Adrien Truffert crossed from the corner of the box.

The goal stood and Bournemouth soon had their second. Alex Scott spotted Rayan's dart in behind and picked him out with a superb pass that allowed the Brazilian winger to head home at the far post.

With their hosts stunned, the Cherries pushed on in search of a third and almost found it as Evanilson met Marcus Tavernier's free-kick with an excellent header but saw the ball hit the inside of the far post and bounce out.

As the La Liga side grew increasingly frustrated, the game became a little feisty late in the half and maintained an edge throughout.

Sociedad came out with a point to prove after such a disappointing first half and, with Bournemouth showing signs of tiredness after their exertions of the opening 45 minutes, pressed forward in search of a way back into the match.

They got it when Gomez's inswinging cross from the right beat everyone and nestled in the far corner just before the hour mark.

Bournemouth were pegged back and it took a string a fine saves from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to keep them in front, including a stunning reaction stop to deny striker Orri Oskarsson in stoppage time.

But the Cherries clung on and to ensure their first foray in Europe was a memorable one.

Bournemouth dazzle before digging in

For 45 minutes, Bournemouth could have been forgiven for wondering what people meant by the challenges of European football as they threatened to run away with the game in San Sebastian.

They began confidently, passing the ball around sharply and quickly picking holes in the Sociedad defence.

Off the ball, they did not give their hosts a moment's peace, snapping into tackles and swarming all over them.

When Rayan nodded in the second, their momentum was such that the only question seemed to be how many they might score - with Scott running the show in midfield, Evanilson dragging the defence all over and Kluivert finding pockets of space with ease.

But Sociedad stayed in the game and from the flowing football of the first half, the second became about Bournemouth's grit.

The defence was tested time and again, and while not always entirely convincing, they kept Sociedad at bay more often than not.

On the occasions they didn't, Petrovic was there to rescue them with two vital saves from Oskarsson.

A European victory to cherish secured, Bournemouth can now look ahead to a reunion with the man who got them here as they prepare for the visit of Andoni Iraola's Liverpool on Sunday.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.