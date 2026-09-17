No politics behind fuel export reduction to Sahel – BOSTenergies

Audio By Carbonatix
BOSTenergies Limited says the reduction in fuel export volumes to Burkina Faso and Mali has nothing to do with politics, security or diplomatic considerations.
The clarification follows a Reuters report based on comments by BOSTenergies Managing Director Afetsi Awoonor during an energy conference in Bangkok.
Mr Awoonor was quoted as saying BOSTenergies was “managing our export business to ensure that we have enough for the country first.”
BOSTenergies, however, said the report created an inaccurate impression that Ghana was facing an imminent fuel shortage and had therefore reduced supplies to the two Sahelian countries.
The company stressed that there is no imminent fuel shortage in Ghana, and no rationing of available fuel has been implemented.
According to BOSTenergies, the reduction in regional exports is largely due to ongoing revamp works at its Bolgatanga depot, which serves as its main gateway to the Sahelian market.
The company said “No political, security, or diplomatic consideration played any role in this decision.”
Under normal operations, BOSTenergies transports fuel to the northern part of the country through an integrated network of pipelines and barges linking its depots from the south to the north.
This network enables the company to supply Burkina Faso and Mali at competitive prices while meeting its required profit margins.
With the Bolgatanga depot undergoing revamp and nearing completion, BOSTenergies said it has maintained regional supplies by transporting products from its coastal depot in Tema using Bulk Road Vehicles.
The company said this arrangement is being implemented while ensuring equitable access to fuel across demand zones nationwide.
BOSTenergies expects full regional supply capacity to be restored once the Bolgatanga depot revamp is completed.
The company said it remains committed to supporting regional fuel security through reliable and commercially sound supply arrangements.
It added that it is working with government and regulatory partners to expedite the completion of the Bolgatanga depot.
BOSTenergies also pledged to continue engaging the media and the public transparently on developments affecting Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.
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