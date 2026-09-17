Audio By Carbonatix
Star Oil is now venturing into the “Bulk Oil Distribution Space” as its subsidiary, SOL Energy, secures a provisional licence from the National Petroleum Authority to operate as a Bulk Import, Distribution, and Export firm (BIDEC).
The Chief Executive of Star Oil, Kwame Tieku, in a social media post today, described the move as a major milestone “in our backwards integration of their business.”
Some industry persons have stated that the move might go a long way towards helping Star Oil have greater control when it comes to the supply and pricing of petroleum products at the pumps in Ghana.
Some of these industry persons have also maintained that Star Oil, not having a bulk distribution firm, takes something away from the oil marketing firm when it comes to effectively competing in the industry, as competition among the top two players has intensified in recent times.
These industry players have also told JOYBUSINESS that the move could go a long way towards helping Star Oil consolidate its market share and enable the oil marketing firm to strengthen its position in the industry.
Latest Stories
-
Large crowd of mourners attend one-week observation of Kessben; final funeral rites set for November 26–28
14 minutes
-
Nitiwul calls for GPHA boss Paul Tanye-Kulono to step aside over cocaine probe
18 minutes
-
Over 90 apprentices, master craftspersons in Wa East receive industrial tools under National Apprenticeship Programme
20 minutes
-
SOL Energy, subsidiary of Star Oil, secures provisional BIDEC licence from NPA
21 minutes
-
Six other people in custody as Ghana investigates drug trafficking through ports – Felix Kwakye Ofosu
22 minutes
-
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month : Before another young Ghanaian says goodbye
28 minutes
-
Revolutionizing education in Kenyasi No. 1: The visionary leadership of Nana Osei Kofi Abiri
41 minutes
-
Climate-vulnerable countries spend nearly 25 times more on debt than climate action – ActionAid report
43 minutes
-
Queen Mothers congratulate Ayariga, seek greater inclusion in traditional affairs
48 minutes
-
Spring Agro CEO Siddharth Mohindroo wins Agriculture Award at Forty Under 40
56 minutes
-
Serene Insurance wins three industry awards
1 hour
-
Dr Charity Binka charges media to inform, monitor and shape Affirmative Action implementation
1 hour
-
Afarinick, Meiji deepen partnership to advance sustainable cocoa production
1 hour
-
Ghana launches food warning label campaign as NCDs account for nearly 45% of deaths
1 hour
-
Ashanti region records 25% drop in maternal mortality in first half of 2026
2 hours