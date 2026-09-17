DTI inaugurates Academic Council, Industry Advisory Committees to strengthen TVET delivery

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI) has inaugurated its Academic Council and Industry Advisory Committees as part of efforts to strengthen academic quality and ensure its programmes remain closely aligned with industry needs.

The inauguration, held at DTI’s Awalete Campus in Mempeasem, East Legon, marks the beginning of the 2026/2027 academic year.

The Academic Council will serve as DTI’s highest internal academic authority, with responsibility for safeguarding the quality, integrity and relevance of the Institute’s educational programmes.

It will also oversee compliance with the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), the National TVET Qualifications Framework (NTVETQF), and international certification bodies including AWS SENSE, Pearson and NOCTI.

The Industry Advisory Committees, meanwhile, will provide direct industry input into DTI’s programmes and training.

About 40 industry professionals have been inducted across four committees covering Multimedia/Design Innovation, Welding and Fabrication, CAD-CAM, and Entrepreneurship.

The committees will work with Heads of Department, Lead Facilitators and student representatives to validate curricula, provide technical briefs for projects, participate in industry juries and facilitate industry immersion opportunities for faculty and students.

Constance Swaniker, Founder and President of DTI, said the move is intended to ensure that training at the Institute is developed in close partnership with industry.

“Education at DTI is designed with industry, not simply for it. Today we place independent academic oversight and real industry expertise at the centre of what we teach, so that every DTI graduate meets the standard of Precision Quality,” she said.

According to DTI, the inauguration establishes structured industry engagement and independent academic oversight, positioning the Institute to deliver TVET programmes that are rigorous, relevant and responsive to Ghana’s industrial and creative economy.

The Academic Council and Industry Advisory Committees will begin their work as part of DTI’s activities for the 2026/2027 academic year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.