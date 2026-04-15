DTI christens entrepreneurship hub after J.A Kufuor to spur industrial growth

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s industrialisation and enterprise agenda has gained fresh momentum with the decision to name a new entrepreneurship hub after former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
The Design and Technology Institute (DTI) has revealed that its entrepreneurship centre at the Berekuso campus will be renamed the “J. A. Kufuor Centre for Entrepreneurship,” in recognition of his enduring advocacy for private sector-driven development.
Founder of the institute, Constance Swaniker, says the initiative goes beyond ceremonial honour, positioning the facility as a catalyst for enterprise development, employment creation, and industrial expansion.
The centre forms part of a wider multi-skills training complex expected to equip thousands of young people annually, with a focus on practical skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
According to her, the hub will serve as a breeding ground for viable businesses, particularly for the youth, contributing to efforts to reduce unemployment and boost Ghana’s productive capacity.
The development also highlights increasing calls for stronger private sector involvement in skills training, as the country seeks to move away from reliance on raw material exports toward a more industrial and value-driven economy.
The renaming is being described as a “living legacy,” with its success to be judged by the businesses it nurtures and the jobs it helps sustain.
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