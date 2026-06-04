Government considering mandatory photo ID checks for pornographic websites — Sam George

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has disclosed that the government is preparing a policy proposal that would require users to verify their identity before accessing pornographic websites in Ghana.
Speaking at the 4th African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values, the Ningo-Prampram MP said the proposal is intended to prevent children from being exposed to explicit online content.
According to him, the policy is currently being prepared for Cabinet consideration and could require users to provide either a driver's licence or a national identification card before gaining access to adult websites.
"We're working with going to Cabinet on that to make sure that before you access any X-rated site, you must put either your driver's licence or your national ID card, so that we know who you are and who is going to that site to prevent children from being exposed to such content," he said.
Sam George cited measures being implemented in the United Kingdom as an example of efforts to restrict minors' access to online pornography.
"Today in the United Kingdom, for you to access a pornographic website, you need to put your driver's licence for them to be able to determine that you are 18 years," he stated.
The Minister argued that unrestricted exposure to pornography at an early age could negatively affect children's development, values and decision-making.
"This is the real threat. Because when a child is oversexualised at an early age, it affects their development, it affects their thinking, it affects even their morality and their values and their standards," he said.
Sam George also linked the proposal to broader discussions around the protection of children and the preservation of what he described as African family values.
During his address, he renewed his support for the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, arguing that one of the primary objectives of the legislation is the protection of children.
"When my colleagues and I in Ghana introduced the Family Values Bill, one of our key arguments has been that we're fighting for the innocence of Ghanaian children because our children must be protected," he said.
The Communications Minister maintained that Ghana has a responsibility to preserve cultural and family values for future generations.
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