Illegal sand winners will face the law – Ningo-Prampram MP warns

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has issued a stern warning to individuals engaged in illegal sand winning in the constituency, declaring that offenders will face the full rigours of the law if they fail to cease their activities.

The legislator made the remarks while addressing residents in the wake of recent flooding that caused extensive damage to roads and other public infrastructure in parts of the constituency.

He attributed the worsening impact of the floods to illegal sand winning, describing the practice as a major contributor to environmental degradation and the destruction of natural drainage systems.

Mr George cautioned residents against shielding those involved in the illegal activity, insisting that law enforcement agencies would not hesitate to arrest offenders if necessary.

"We are warning all constituents: no one should come to the council saying that we have begun arresting their children. If it becomes necessary to remove those who refuse to comply with the law from the community, we shall do so," he stated.

The MP stressed that the warning was intended to serve as a deterrent to individuals whose actions continue to undermine development efforts within the constituency.

He maintained that protecting lives, public infrastructure and the environment must take precedence over the interests of those engaged in unlawful activities.

According to Mr George, the recent floods have not only destroyed roads but have also imposed a significant financial burden on the constituency, forcing resources earmarked for development to be redirected towards emergency relief efforts.

Expressing concern over the cost of responding to the disaster, he lamented that funds spent on assisting flood victims could have been invested in expanding educational infrastructure.

"The funds I have had to spend on relief items for flood victims could have been used to build ten six-unit classroom blocks," he said.

He noted that such investments would have provided lasting benefits for communities across the constituency, emphasising the opportunity cost of environmental destruction caused by illegal sand winning.

Mr George further called on residents to support efforts to eliminate the practice by cooperating with the authorities and reporting individuals involved in illegal sand extraction.

He argued that community cooperation is essential to preserving the environment and preventing future disasters.

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