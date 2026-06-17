Sam George announces major reduction in MTN fibre broadband prices

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, has announced significant reductions in MTN Ghana's fibre broadband prices, describing the move as a response to calls for more affordable internet services.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the minister said engagements between the government and MTN Ghana had resulted in substantial cuts to the cost of unlimited fibre broadband packages.

According to him, customers who previously paid GH¢987 for a one-month unlimited 100 Mbps package will now pay GH¢299 for the same service.

"Effective today, fibre broadband prices have crashed," Mr George wrote.

Under the revised pricing structure, customers can also access a 300 Mbps unlimited broadband package for GH¢444 per month, while a 500 Mbps unlimited package will cost GH¢999.

The minister said the reductions followed demands for more affordable, stable and reliable broadband services for consumers.

"You demanded. We engaged. MTN Ghana has responded," he stated.

Mr George expressed appreciation to the management and staff of MTN Ghana for responding to the concerns raised by consumers and the government.

"I want to express my gratitude to the management and staff of MTN who have heeded our call for more affordable, stable and reliable fibre broadband," he said.

He added that the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations would continue to engage telecommunications service providers to improve service delivery and affordability.

"From the Ministry, we will continue to push for better service packages for the Ghanaian people," he noted.

The development is expected to be welcomed by households, businesses, content creators and remote workers who rely heavily on high-speed internet connectivity, amid growing demand for affordable broadband services across the country.

MTN Ghana has yet to issue a detailed statement on the revised packages, but the announcement signals what could be one of the most significant broadband price reductions in the country's telecommunications sector in recent years.

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