Sam George urges African countries to prioritise meaningful connectivity over network coverage at ATU conference

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has called on African countries to redefine digital development by prioritising meaningful connectivity over simply expanding network coverage.
Speaking at the 7th Ordinary Session of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Conference of Plenipotentiaries (CPL-26) in Abuja, Nigeria, the Minister said true digital inclusion must enable people to actively participate in the digital economy rather than merely providing access to mobile network signals.
He urged African leaders, regulators and industry players to adopt a people-centred approach to digital transformation, stressing that connectivity should translate into real opportunities for citizens.
“We must resist the temptation to mistake a coverage map for progress. Meaningful connectivity is not a signal bar on a handset. It is regular access, on a capable device, at sufficient speed, with enough data, and with the skills and trust to turn that access into opportunity,” Mr George said.
Highlighting Ghana’s digital transformation efforts, the Minister pointed to the expansion of rural telephony, implementation of the ECOWAS Free Roaming Initiative, the rollout of new 5G licences and digital skills programmes such as One Million Coders and Girls-in-ICT as key initiatives driving digital inclusion.
He also emphasised the government's commitment to making internet services more affordable, describing data pricing as a policy issue that requires deliberate government intervention rather than reliance on market forces alone.
Mr George further called for stronger collaboration among African countries, saying the continent has the expertise and capacity to shape its own digital future.
“Africa’s digital future will not be imported; it will be designed by African policymakers, built by African engineers, and animated by African talent,” he stated.
The Minister concluded by appealing to member states to support Ghana’s bid for re-election to the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Council and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council, as well as the re-election of Ing. Edmund Fianko to the ITU Radio Regulations Board.
He said Ghana remains committed to working with its African partners to build an inclusive, resilient and innovative digital ecosystem that delivers tangible socio-economic benefits across the continent.
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