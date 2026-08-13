WAFCON 2026: We do not owe team per diems – Sports Ministry denies Black Queens claims

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has denied claims by members of the Black Queens that government owes the team outstanding per diems, insisting that all approved allowances due to the players and eligible officials have been paid.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, the Ministry said players and eligible officials received their per diems in advance on July 29, covering the period from July 26 to August 7.

It added that, following the team’s quarter-final exit and their continued stay in Morocco for the FIFA Women’s World Cup play-in qualification pathway, a further payment was made on August 11 to cover the period from August 8 to 14.

“Accordingly, as of 12 August 2026, government has no outstanding per diem obligation to the Black Queens,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also clarified that the team earned a winning bonus for their victory over Cape Verde during the WAFCON group stage, and the payment is currently being processed in accordance with established financial procedures.

It further rejected claims of an outstanding WAFCON qualification bonus, explaining that government’s current sports financing framework does not provide for a separate bonus for qualifying through the home-and-away round.

According to the Ministry, no winning bonuses were approved for the qualifying matches against Egypt, and the Ghana Football Association was informed of that position.

The statement follows concerns raised by the Black Queens over outstanding financial obligations, welfare and the level of support provided during their WAFCON campaign.

The Ministry said the team has a comprehensive support structure, including medical, nutritional, administrative and technical personnel, and that legitimate additional welfare needs are being addressed.

With the Black Queens set to face Côte d’Ivoire in a crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup play-in, the Ministry urged all parties to focus on supporting the team’s qualification bid, stressing that “Government remains firmly behind the Black Queens.”

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