WAFCON 2026: Black Queens make winning start with victory over Cape Verde

Ghana opened their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign with a 2-0 victory over tournament debutants Cape Verde on Wednesday, making the perfect start to their quest for a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Black Queens, who suffered defeat in their opening match at the previous edition, ensured there would be no repeat this time as an early Doris Boaduwaa strike and a second-half own goal secured all three points in the Group D opener.

Victory also preserved Ghana's impressive record against WAFCON debutants, with the Black Queens once again proving too strong for newcomers on the continental stage.

Ghana came into the match knowing that reaching the semi-finals would secure automatic qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, making a positive start essential.

The breakthrough arrived after only six minutes.

A superb pass from Portia Boakye released Doris Boaduwaa, who timed her run perfectly before calmly finishing to give Ghana a dream start.

The early goal settled some early nerves after both teams had looked unsettled during the opening exchanges.

Although Ghana enjoyed more possession, neither side found much rhythm in the early stages.

Cape Verde struggled to make the right decisions in the final third, while the Queens were also guilty of misplacing passes and failing to consistently find their attacking players.

The Black Queens nevertheless remained the more threatening side.

Boaduwaa almost doubled her tally midway through the first half after another promising attacking move, while Ghana twice came close from corner kicks, only to see the chances narrowly evade the finishing touch.

At the other end, Cape Verde threatened sporadically and forced Ghana into a few anxious moments defensively.

However, goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan remained composed whenever called upon, helping her side maintain their slender advantage.

Boaduwaa continued to cause problems throughout the opening period and came within inches of scoring her second after excellent work from Alice Kusi created another clear opportunity.

Despite creating the better chances, Ghana went into the interval with only a one-goal lead.

The scoreline did not fully reflect the Black Queens' superiority, but they had controlled possession for long spells and restricted Cape Verde's attacking opportunities.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Ghana searching for the goal that would effectively seal the contest.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah delivered an inviting cross towards Boaduwaa, but before the forward could apply the finishing touch, Cape Verde defender Eleia Vieira inadvertently diverted the ball into her own net to double Ghana's advantage.

The victory sends Ghana temporarily to the top of Group D, pending the outcome of the later match between Mali and Cameroon.

The Black Queens return to action on August 2, when they face Cameroon in their second group game.

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