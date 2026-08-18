Ghana must legislate minimum community development obligations for mining companies – Mireku Duker

Former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has called for legislation to make community development obligations mandatory for mining companies operating in Ghana.

He said such obligations should no longer be left to voluntary corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, arguing that the current approach has failed to adequately address the development needs of mining communities.

Speaking at the National Mining Dialogue 2026, organised by Asempa FM and Ekosiisen in Accra on Tuesday, August 18, Mr Duker said Ghana needed a legal framework that clearly defined the minimum development responsibilities of mining companies towards their host communities.

“You cannot legislate on charity. What other countries, especially African countries, have done is to legislate the minimum community development obligations,” he said.

Mr Duker said the obligations could be captured in Community Development Agreements (CDAs), which would clearly outline the responsibilities of mining companies towards communities affected by their operations.

He cited Sierra Leone as an example, noting that its Mining and Minerals Development Act, 2022, requires mining companies to secure a community development agreement before commencing operations.

“In other jurisdictions, you have your community development agreements enshrined in the Act. For example, in Sierra Leone, where they have the Mining and Minerals Development Act 2022, it is specifically stated that before you embark on any operation, you must secure the community development agreement with the community,” he said.

He stressed that community development should be treated as a legally enforceable obligation rather than an act of goodwill.

“Until we do that, we will not really see the benefit,” he added.

Call for transparency in mining revenues.

Mr Duker also called for greater transparency in the management of mining revenues, particularly royalties channelled through the Minerals Development Fund, local assemblies and traditional authorities.

He said one of the key reasons for establishing the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) was to ring-fence mining revenues and ensure that they are used for their intended purposes.

According to him, communities should be able to track how much revenue is generated from mining activities and how those funds are eventually utilised.

He argued that greater transparency would help address growing frustration among young people in mining communities, many of whom continue to question whether their communities are benefiting adequately from the extraction of local mineral resources.

Mr Duker urged stakeholders to include community development agreements and royalty transparency in the communiqué expected to emerge from the National Mining Dialogue.

He said Ghana could learn from successful models across Africa to ensure that mining becomes a genuine driver of local development and social inclusion.

The National Mining Dialogue 2026 is being organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

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