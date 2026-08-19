APL poll puts Bawumia ahead of seven potential NDC contenders

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Payriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia currently holds a measurable electoral advantage over every major potential National Democratic Congress (NDC) contender ahead of the 2028 general elections, according to a new nationwide survey.

The survey; conducted by Africa Policy Lens from July 27 to August 7, 2026, interviewed 16,963 voters across all 276 constituencies. and tested Dr. Bawumia in 7 hypothetical one-on-one contests.

Across all matchups, Dr. Bawumia secured between 45.7% and 49.9% of national voter support.

He led Johnson Asiedu Nketia 45.8% to 42.4%, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson 45.7% to 42.8%, and Hon. Haruna Iddrisu 45.9% to 41.5%. His margins were wider against Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at 47.4% to 40.2%, and Dr. Julius Debrah at 48.4% to 37.9%.

His largest leads were against Hon. Eric Opoku at 49.8% to 33.9%, and Prof. Joshua Alabi at 49.9% to 34.4%. Undecided voters ranged from 7.2% to 9.3% in the different matchups.

Beyond the national numbers, the survey found Dr. Bawumia winning between 9 and 11 of Ghana’s 16 regions in every single matchup tested.

Despite the lead, the report cautioned that the survey should not be viewed as a prediction of the outcome of the 2028 election, but rather, as a reflection of the will of the people at the time the survey was conducted.

“Although the findings should be interpreted as a reflection of public opinion at a particular point in time rather than as a prediction of future electoral outcomes, the consistency of Dr. Bawumia's advantage across all hypothetical contests constitutes a noteworthy pattern,” the report stated.

[17:32, 18/08/2026] Tamimu Issah: Dr. Bawumia's support rising across regions, not only NPP strongholds - new national survey reveals

A new voter perception survey has revealed an emerging national appeal for NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, against all potential NDC candidates for the 2028 presidential election.

According to the survey by Africa Policy Lens, which sampled 16,963 Ghanaians in all 276 constituencies between July 27 and August 7, Dr. Bawumia would carry between nine and eleven of Ghana’s sixteen regions in each of the 7 hypothetical matchups.

In terms of national support, he polled 45.8% against Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s 42.4%, and 45.7% against Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s 42.8%. He led Hon. Haruna Iddrisu 45.9% to 41.5%, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang 47.4% to 40.2%, and Dr. Julius Debrah 48.4% to 37.9%.

The biggest gaps were against Hon. Eric Opoku, 49.8% to 33.9%, and Prof. Joshua Alabi, 49.9% to 34.4%.

Undecided voters stood between 7.2% and 9.3% across the races.

The report added that Dr. Bawumia's that support is “nationally competitive and geographically broad” rather than confined to a limited number of regional strongholds.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.