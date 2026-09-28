Eric Obuaba declares intention to contest NDC National Executive position

Eric Obuaba has declared his intention to contest for a position as a National Executive Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Obuaba said his decision is driven by his desire to contribute to the growth, development and organisational strengthening of the party, while bringing his experience and commitment to bear on its affairs.

According to him, his ambition is to serve the party at the national level and contribute to efforts aimed at building a stronger and more effective NDC.

He is expected to engage party members and stakeholders as he begins his campaign for the position.

Mr Obuaba’s declaration adds to the growing interest in the NDC’s internal elections, with party members across the country preparing to contest various positions.

He is expected to outline his vision and priorities to delegates and party supporters as the campaign progresses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.