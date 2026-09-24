NACOC arrests rose from 73 to 217 under NDC – Majority

The Majority in Parliament has defended the government’s record in the fight against drug trafficking, pointing to a significant increase in arrests recorded by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration assumed office.

According to the Majority, the increase in arrests reflects intensified enforcement efforts aimed at tackling the trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances across the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, September 24, Majority Leader James Agalga said NACOC recorded a substantial rise in drug-related arrests in 2025 compared with the figures recorded in 2024 under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Mr Agalga said NACOC recorded 73 arrests nationwide in 2024, while enforcement operations in 2025 resulted in 217 arrests across 165 cases.

He said the figures represented a 197 percent increase in arrests between the two years, describing 2025 as the Commission’s most productive enforcement year on record under the current administration.

“In 2024, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) recorded 73 arrests nationwide. NACOC enforcement operations in 2025 produced 217 arrests across 165 cases, an increase of 197 percent,” Mr Agalga said.

“So let’s compare the figures: 73 arrests versus 217 arrests across 165 cases. And in percentage terms, we are looking at a 197 percent increase between the arrests effected in 2024 and the arrests effected in 2025,” he added.

The Majority Leader said the figures demonstrated what he described as a significant intensification of enforcement operations under the current administration.

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