Teshie residents turn to wastewater as desalination plant shutdown deepens water crisis

Residents in Teshie and surrounding communities are facing a worsening water crisis, with some households now resorting to wastewater from the abandoned desalination plant for their daily needs.

The Teshie desalination plant has been out of operation since October 2025, after Ghana Water Limited halted operations amid unresolved contractual issues and concerns over maintenance.

Residents say the prolonged shutdown has forced them to rely on alternative sources, including water tankers and boreholes. Those living close to the plant have also resorted to collecting wastewater when it is discharged.

Speaking to JoyNews, one resident said the situation had persisted for more than a year without a lasting solution.

“We started experiencing this since September last year, and till now there is no solution,” the resident said.

The resident said that although the wastewater was not suitable for drinking, it provided some relief for household activities such as washing and cleaning.

Residents say the reliance on alternative water sources has also increased the financial burden on households, particularly those dependent on water tankers.

They are therefore appealing to the authorities to resolve the outstanding contractual and maintenance issues and restore a reliable supply of potable water to Teshie and neighbouring communities.

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