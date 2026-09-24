African Collaborations Group appoints Paulo J. Cruz as founding CEO

African Collaborations Group (ACG) (www.ACGafrica.com), the leading strategic project origination and collaboration platform focused on the industrialisation of sport in Africa through bankable district ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Paulo J. Cruz as its Founding Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Cruz joins ACG from DAMAC Group, one of the largest privately held real estate developers in the Middle East, where he served as Senior Vice President from 2022 to 2026. In 2025, the Group reported close to USD 10 billion in property sales. His tenure at DAMAC further deepened an already distinguished career spanning infrastructure origination, urbanisation strategy, and large-scale real estate development across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Over the course of his 28-year career, Mr Cruz has originated or structured projects ranging from USD 50 million to in excess of USD 5 billion, stewarding initiatives from early-stage concept through feasibility analysis, financial structuring, and investor alignment to bankable delivery stages. His professional footprint encompasses senior roles at BP, one of the world’s foremost energy companies; BlackIvy Group, a US-backed infrastructure investment platform; Movares, a leading European engineering consultancy; and Cushman & Wakefield, a globally recognised real estate advisory firm.

Prior to DAMAC, Mr Cruz served as Group Chief Executive Officer of LandAfrique, a pan-African development platform focused on industrial parks, infrastructure, housing and power projects across Sub-Saharan Africa, further solidifying his reputation as one of the continent’s most experienced development executives.

Infrastructure is the prerequisite for the industrialisation of sport in Africa

As Founding CEO of ACG, Mr Cruz will lead the development and expansion of a pan-African origination platform, working in close partnership with sovereign governments, development finance institutions (DFIs), private investors, sport and entertainment principals, and leading academic institutions to structure district-level projects that are both investable and deliverable at scale.

ACG operates as a specialised origination and collaboration platform engineered to transform concepts into credible, bankable sport and entertainment district ecosystems — architectures capable of attracting institutional capital and generating long-term, multi-dimensional economic impact at a national and continental scale.

ACG’s flagship initiative, Victory District™, provides a proprietary district development framework designed to originate integrated, mixed-use sport and entertainment destinations that transcend conventional single-venue models. The framework prioritises asset utilisation optimisation, long-term sustainability, expanded revenue diversification beyond matchday economics, structured employment and youth opportunity creation, talent development pathways, and institutional-grade operations and maintenance standards.

Mr Cruz's appointment follows the establishment of ACG's Advisory Board, comprising internationally recognised leaders from global sport governance, finance, infrastructure and development institutions — including Fatma Samoura, Former Secretary General of FIFA; Kenny Jean-Marie, Former Chief Member Associations Officer of FIFA; Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa and Executive Board Member of World Rugby; and Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the World Football Summit — as well as a Research & Impact Advisory Panel of leading scholars focused on the economics, governance and societal impact of sport. The full list of Advisory Board and Research & Impact Advisory Panel members can be consulted here: https://apo-opa.co/4xMb5ry.

“Paulo brings an exceptional combination of origination expertise, institutional credibility, and continental experience that is virtually unparalleled in this space. His demonstrated ability to transform ambitious development concepts into financially structured, bankable projects positions him as the ideal leader to guide ACG as we build a platform capable of catalysing transformative investment and accelerating the realisation of financially sustainable sport and entertainment districts across Africa,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Executive Chairman of ACG.

A prominent thought leader and keynote speaker at leading international platforms — including the Africa Property Investment Summit (API Summit), the Africa Real Estate Conference & Expo (ARCE), the African Union for Housing Finance Annual Conference, and the West Africa Property Investment Summit — Mr Cruz was honoured as “Person of the Month” by Sustainable Investments and Alliances for Africa (SIA).

"Infrastructure is the prerequisite for the industrialisation of sport in Africa — without it, the entire value chain remains theoretical. Athletes need places to train, compete and develop. Sport governing bodies need venues that meet international standards. Broadcasters, sponsors and event organisers need facilities capable of generating commercial value. Every revenue stream in the sport economy ultimately depends on infrastructure existing and its respective operation. But how that infrastructure is originated determines whether it becomes an economic engine or a fiscal burden. Across Africa, too many sport facilities have been built in isolation — a stadium delivered for a single event, then left to deteriorate at a fraction of its capacity, draining public finances rather than generating returns. ACG exists to change that equation," said Paulo J. Cruz, Founding Chief Executive Officer of African Collaborations Group.

About African Collaborations Group (ACG):

African Collaborations Group (ACG) (www.ACGafrica.com) is the leading strategic project origination and collaboration platform focused on the industrialisation of sport in Africa through the origination of bankable sport and entertainment district ecosystems. By convening governments, private-sector partners, development finance institutions, sport and entertainment stakeholders, and academic institutions, ACG creates structured pathways that transform concepts into investable and deliverable district projects across the continent.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.