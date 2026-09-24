GES orders SHS heads to refund unauthorised fees collected from parents

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered heads of senior high and technical schools to stop collecting unauthorised fees and refund any money already taken from parents and guardians.
In a statement dated 23rd September 2026, the GES said it had received reports that some schools were demanding admission fees, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues and other charges despite the government’s free senior high school policy.
The Service said payment must not be made a condition for a student’s admission, enrolment, participation in school activities or access to school services.
School heads who have collected unauthorised fees have been directed to return the money and provide management with evidence of the refunds. Those who disregard the directive risk administrative sanctions, including removal from office.
The GES also said the collection of PTA dues remains suspended while a related case is before the courts.
It encouraged parents and members of the public to report any demands for unauthorised payments so they can be investigated.
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