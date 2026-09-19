Don’t turn away students over trunks and chop boxes – GES directs Senior High Schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) to stop turning away duly admitted boarding students because of the type of trunk, chop box or personal storage container they bring to school.

According to a press release issued on Friday, September 18, the directive follows reports received by GES that some schools have been refusing to accommodate newly admitted students who arrive with metal trunks, wooden chop boxes or other personal storage containers that do not conform to storage requirements prescribed by the schools.

According to GES, such practices could place unnecessary financial pressure on parents and guardians, particularly those who may be unable to afford alternative storage containers or specific brands and types of items demanded by individual schools.

The Service has therefore stressed that students admitted to boarding accommodation must be treated fairly and accommodated without discrimination based on their economic circumstances or their parents' or guardians' ability to purchase particular personal effects.

Regional Directors have been instructed to communicate the directive to all Heads of Schools and ensure that duly admitted students are not denied admission or boarding accommodation solely because of the type of trunk, chop box or storage container they bring.

GES, however, clarified that the items must be reasonably sized and safe, and must not pose a risk to the health, safety or welfare of other students.

The Service has further directed that any reported case involving a duly admitted student being turned away or denied accommodation solely because of the type of storage container they brought to school must be investigated and reported to GES Management.

Heads of SHSs and SHTSs who fail to comply with the directive could face action in accordance with the applicable standards, regulations and laws of the Ghana Education Service.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.