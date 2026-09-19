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Asiedu Nketia: Why I remain an unrepentant Nkrumahist

Source: Adomonline.com  
  19 September 2026 6:12pm
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National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has attributed his political journey and current position to the free education policy introduced by Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

According to him, the policy gave him an opportunity to receive formal education at a time when his family had other plans for his future.

Speaking at NkrumahFest 2026 at Nkroful in the Western Region, Mr Asiedu Nketia said he had remained an “unrepentant Nkrumahist” because of, among other things, the impact Nkrumah’s policies had personally had on his life.

He recalled that as a young boy, he was picked up from the streets by the Young Pioneers at Seikwa at a time when other children were going to school.

He said he was subsequently sent to his relatives, who were informed that following the introduction of free compulsory universal basic education, his parents had to either send him to school or face prosecution.

According to him, his relatives had wanted to keep him at home to inherit the family’s royal responsibilities and cocoa farm.

“I am here today as the National Chairman of the NDC because of the very important policy by Dr Kwame Nkrumah,” he said.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said the experience had strengthened his determination to study Nkrumah’s works and contribute to keeping his legacy alive.

He said NkrumahFest provided an opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect on the former president’s contribution and the need to preserve his legacy.

NkrumahFest 2026 is being held in Nkroful to commemorate the 117th birthday of Dr Nkrumah and celebrate his enduring legacy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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