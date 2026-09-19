Yaw Preko backs renewed push to revive Colts football

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has backed the Ghana Football Association’s renewed efforts to strengthen Colts football, describing grassroots development as key to producing future stars.

His comments come after President John Mahama called for the revival of the traditional Colts League and the GFA launched the 2026/27 Colts Football Season.

Preko, a product of the Colts system himself, believes Ghana must strengthen the foundation of youth football.

“I’m 100% with the FA. You know, grassroots is the key. So, what we need to do is make sure that we go back to the grassroots and make it better.”

He added that: “If the roots are strong enough, we’ll get future stars to represent us.”

The GFA says the revived Colts programme now has 859 active clubs, with the Association investing in coaching, competitions and player development.

The initiative is aimed at creating a pathway for young talents from community football into professional football and the national teams.

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