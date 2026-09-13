GPL 2026/27: Berekum Chelsea record first win with 3-1 victory over Dreams FC

Audio By Carbonatix
Berekum Chelsea bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Hearts of Oak with a convincing 3-1 victory over Dreams FC at the Golden City Park on Sunday.
The Bibires made an explosive start, taking the lead just three minutes into the game through Abubakari Seidu.
Chelsea continued to dominate and were rewarded with a second goal in the 16th minute, with Jonah Attuquaye finding the back of the net to give the hosts a comfortable two-goal cushion.
Dreams FC struggled to respond before the break as Chelsea maintained their advantage into halftime.
The visitors came out stronger in the second half and were eventually rewarded in the 75th minute when Abdul Razak Salifu pulled one back to give Dreams hope of a comeback.
Dreams FC pushed for an equaliser and appeared to be gaining momentum, but Chelsea held firm before putting the game beyond doubt in stoppage time.
Marvin Owusu scored Chelsea’s third goal to secure a deserved 3-1 victory and all three points for the hosts.
The result marks a strong response from Coach Kwaku Danso who will look to maintain the momentum against Port City next weekend.
Dreams FC, meanwhile, will look to return to winning ways when they host Bibiani Gold Stars.
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