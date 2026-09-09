Julius Emunah parts ways with Hearts of Oak as Managing Director

Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Julius Ben Emunah has officially announced his resignation from the position, bringing his seven-month tenure at the club to an end.

Emunah, who was appointed Managing Director effective February 2, 2026, succeeded Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah. He joined the Phobians after serving as Head of Competitions at the Ghana Football Association.

In a farewell message to the club on facebook , Emunah described his decision to resign as a difficult one.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to resign from my position as Managing Director of our dear Accra Hearts of Oak.”

He also expressed gratitude to the club’s Board, led by HRH Togbe Afede XIV, for the confidence placed in him and to the National Chapter Committee (NCC) for their support during his time in office.

Despite stepping down as Managing Director, Emunah made it clear that his relationship with the club will continue.

“Although I am stepping down from my role, I am not stepping away from the club. I remain a proud and committed supporter and will always be available to serve, assist, or support the club in whatever capacity I can.” he wrote.

He added that “I leave the position with immense appreciation and the firm conviction that the club has a bright future ahead.”

His appointment in February was part of Hearts of Oak’s push to strengthen its administrative structure, with the club highlighting his nearly decade-long experience in football administration, governance and sports management.

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