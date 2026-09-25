GPL 2026/27: Karela United bank on home form against Hearts of Oak

Karela United will be looking to revive their Ghana Premier League campaign when they host unbeaten Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Saturday, 26 September.

The Matchday Four encounter brings together two sides heading into the fixture with contrasting fortunes.

Karela United are seeking a response after suffering a late 2-1 defeat against Aduana FC in Dormaa last weekend.

The Tamale-based club conceded the decisive goal in stoppage time, leaving them with two defeats from their opening three league matches.

Hearts of Oak, meanwhile, arrive in Tamale still unbeaten after the opening three matches of the season.

The Phobians have picked up two wins and a draw so far and remain unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions.

During that run, they have recorded three victories, two draws and three clean sheets.

Their latest league outing ended without a goal, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bechem United at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The result saw Hearts of Oak surrender their first points of the campaign, but they remain unbeaten and will travel north with confidence intact.

Karela United will be hoping their home record against the Phobians can help them produce a different result on Saturday.

Since the 2020/21 season, Karela have won three, drawn two and lost just one of their last six league meetings with Hearts of Oak on home soil.

Their recent record in Tamale also offers encouragement. Karela United have won three of their last five league matches at home and will look to use that form to challenge the league leaders.

The hosts have, however, endured an inconsistent spell over their last 10 league matches, registering three wins, two draws and five defeats.

Their immediate priority will be to put last weekend's disappointment behind them and secure a result in front of their home supporters.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.