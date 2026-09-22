Football | In Focus

‘I made the decision for him’ – Adebayor on Senaya representing Ghana

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  22 September 2026 9:28am
Marvin Senaya
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Former Togo captain Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed his influence in Marvin Senaya's decision to switch allegiance and play for Ghana.

Senaya is of Ghanaian and Togolese descent and was simultaneously called up to the Ghana national team and Togo in March 2026.

The 25-year-old ultimately chose Ghana and featured in all four games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I was the one that made the decision for him actually," Adebayor told 3Sports.

"I told him there is no other choice. This is the only chance you have [to play for Ghana] because this [World Cup] can be your major tournament in your life.

"I was happy for him [Senaya]. Ghanaians were proud of him."

Meanwhile, the Auxerre defender sustained the injury during Ghana’s Round of 32 clash against Colombia on July 3 at the Kansas City Stadium.

However, he is making progress in his rehabilitation, having been spotted in the gym working on his right leg as he steps up his recovery ahead of a possible return to action.

Ghana open their 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 in Bouaké before hosting Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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