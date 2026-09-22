Audio By Carbonatix
Former Togo captain Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed his influence in Marvin Senaya's decision to switch allegiance and play for Ghana.
Senaya is of Ghanaian and Togolese descent and was simultaneously called up to the Ghana national team and Togo in March 2026.
The 25-year-old ultimately chose Ghana and featured in all four games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"I was the one that made the decision for him actually," Adebayor told 3Sports.
"I told him there is no other choice. This is the only chance you have [to play for Ghana] because this [World Cup] can be your major tournament in your life.
"I was happy for him [Senaya]. Ghanaians were proud of him."
Meanwhile, the Auxerre defender sustained the injury during Ghana’s Round of 32 clash against Colombia on July 3 at the Kansas City Stadium.
However, he is making progress in his rehabilitation, having been spotted in the gym working on his right leg as he steps up his recovery ahead of a possible return to action.
Ghana open their 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 in Bouaké before hosting Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later.
Latest Stories
-
High collateral, documentation requirements limiting farmers’ access to finance – PFA
6 minutes
-
NPP will be out of opposition in just two years – Afoko vows
15 minutes
-
5-month-old baby stolen at Asafo Market, police launch manhunt for female suspect
22 minutes
-
Forklift kills roadside pawpaw seller at Asokwa Brewery
28 minutes
-
When market traders want to lose weight: What are they doing and who are they listening to?
53 minutes
-
‘I made the decision for him’ – Adebayor on Senaya representing Ghana
1 hour
-
Livestream: Ecobank-Joynews financial dialogue series
1 hour
-
AFCON 2027Q: Ghana faces ‘difficult’ Ivory Coast clash without Kudus – Adebayor
2 hours
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Understanding the Competitive Landscape
2 hours
-
IFC partners with Absa Bank Ghana and Complete Farmer to expand agricultural finance in Ghana
2 hours
-
The thing that transforms An Image into Art is The Point of View
2 hours
-
Mahama: Ghana’s health reset will prioritise local drug production
2 hours
-
Mahama lists maternal and child health as first test of Accra Reset
2 hours
-
Beyond the GH¢500b Target: A legislative blueprint to protect Ghana’s workforce (Part 2)
2 hours
-
Alan Kyerematen explains why he contested 2024 election under Movement for Change
3 hours