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Forklift kills roadside pawpaw seller at Asokwa Brewery

Source: Francis Mensah  
  22 September 2026 10:19am
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A pall of grief hangs over the Brewery Traffic Light intersection in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region following a tragic accident that claimed the life of a young roadside trader on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified only as Jennifer, was a well-known pawpaw seller at the busy intersection.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 21, 2026, at about 9:00 a.m., when a forklift travelling from Asokwa towards Atonsu reportedly suffered a brake failure and veered off its lane.

According to eyewitnesses, the heavy-duty machine lost control as it approached the traffic light and headed straight towards a group of traders who were operating by the roadside.

Narrating the harrowing incident, Ama Sefa, a fellow trader and friend of the deceased, said they were both selling along the main road while the traffic light was red.

"When the light turned green, we moved away from the road and stood by the side to wait for the traffic to stop again so we could continue selling," she recounted.

"It was at that moment that we saw the forklift coming towards us at top speed. The driver was shouting that his brakes had failed."

Ama Sefa said she managed to jump to safety, but Jennifer was not so lucky.

"She was trapped. The forklift hit her and dragged her. She died at the scene," she said, fighting back tears.

Other eyewitnesses corroborated the account, describing the scene as chaotic and horrifying. Traders and motorists reportedly rushed to the scene to try to rescue the victim, but she had already succumbed to her injuries.

According to police sources, the driver of the forklift fled the scene immediately after the accident and is currently on the run. The machine has been impounded.

Personnel from the Asokwa Divisional Police Command arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to control the crowd and manage traffic, which had come to a standstill.

The body of the deceased has since been conveyed to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Police say efforts are underway to apprehend the driver to assist with investigations.

The incident has reignited concerns about the safety of traders who operate at the Brewery Traffic Light and other major intersections in Kumasi.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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