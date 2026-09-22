Photos: Gender Ministry presents 2027–2030 priorities at budget technical hearing

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has presented its proposed priorities and interventions for the 2027–2030 medium-term period at a Budget Technical Hearing organised by the Ministry of Finance.
The engagement, held on September 21, was led by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, who was accompanied by Directors and technical officers of the Ministry.
The hearing forms part of the preparations towards the 2027 Budget and provided a platform for the Ministry to outline programmes and interventions it intends to pursue over the medium term.
Key areas highlighted by the Ministry include strengthening social protection, child protection, gender equity, disability inclusion and social welfare services.
The Ministry also intends to consolidate recent policy and legislative gains by supporting the implementation of approved frameworks and advancing outstanding legislation in areas including child protection, domestic abuse, ageing, young persons’ justice and the regulation of non-profit organisations.
Another area of focus is the strengthening of protection and support systems for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.
The Ministry further outlined plans to improve the delivery, coordination and monitoring of social services across the country to enhance support for vulnerable groups.
Below are some photos from the presentation:
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