NPP will be out of opposition in just two years – Afoko vows

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko, has expressed optimism that the party will form the next government, with him at the helm of affairs.

He said the “elephant family” will need only two years in opposition before power returns to the NPP, stressing that he would work to ensure this projection does not become a mirage.

Speaking to delegates in the Western, Central, and Eastern Regions as part of his ongoing campaign tour, the former National Chairman underscored the significance of party unity as the bedrock of victory in the 2028 general election.

“I do not have a magic wand, but I can assure you that if we close our ranks and rally behind me to become the National Chairman, we have only two years to stay in opposition, and then power will be ours,” he told constituency executives, to rousing cheers.

Afoko’s message to delegates has centred heavily on his 3Rs Campaign Blueprint (Reunite, Rebuild, Recapture Power), which he says offers the clearest path back to government. He explained that the party cannot afford to dwell on past internal divisions, and that his priority as Chairman would be to reunite all factions of the NPP under one banner ahead of 2028.

“We have all the ingredients for victory. What we lack is unity. My message to every constituency, every region, is simple: set aside our differences, reunite as one family, and rebuild the structures that have made us formidable in the past,” he said.

On rebuilding, Afoko pledged to strengthen grassroots structures, revamp constituency and polling station organisation, and restore confidence among party foot soldiers who he said felt neglected in recent years. He argued that a solidly rebuilt party machinery, combined with unity at the top, would naturally translate into recapturing power in 2028.

The former Chairman’s tour, which has taken him across several regions in the period before the party’s National Chairmanship contest, has consistently drawn large crowds of constituency executives and TESCON members eager to hear his vision for the party’s future.

With the election for National Chairman scheduled for 3rd October, Afoko is intensifying his engagements, banking on his unity and 3Rs message to win over delegates in the weeks leading up to the vote at the Babayara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

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