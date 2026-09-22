Photos: Mahama engages global leaders in Presidential Roundtable in New York

President John Dramani Mahama has participated in a Presidential Roundtable organised by the Open Society Foundation in New York, as part of engagements on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The roundtable which happened on Monday, September 21, brought together presidents and chief executives of major global foundations for discussions on sustainable development, financing and institutional strengthening across the Global South.

President Mahama used the engagement to call for stronger domestic capacity, effective institutions and sustainable financing as countries in the Global South navigate growing debt pressures and changes in the international development landscape.

He said countries must prioritise job creation, improved public services, infrastructure development and expanded opportunities, particularly for young people.

President Mahama also stressed the importance of stronger coordination across government, increased domestic resource mobilisation, sound financial management and institutions capable of delivering measurable results.

He called for successful development initiatives to be integrated into public systems and local delivery institutions, with sustainable financing models to ensure their long-term impact.

Below are some photos from the engagement:

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