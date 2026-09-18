NPP calls for bail review for remanded Techiman nursing officer

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for an immediate review of the continued detention of 40-year-old principal nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh and urged the Adenta Circuit Court to grant her reasonable bail.

Ms Bafoh was arrested at her home in Hansua in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region on September 13 and subsequently brought before the Adenta Circuit Court.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime, to wit, publication of false news, under Sections 20(1) and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The court denied her bail and remanded her for two weeks. She is expected to reappear on September 30.

The prosecution alleges that Ms Bafoh acted as a liaison for Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof”, and helped disseminate videos produced by her by recruiting others to redistribute the content.

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It further alleges that Ms Kodua, who is based in the United Kingdom, transferred money to Ms Bafoh to support the activities, with portions of the funds allegedly distributed to others involved in circulating the videos. Ms Kodua is currently at large.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Friday, September 18, the NPP expressed concern about Ms Bafoh’s continued detention while investigations were ongoing.

“Pre-trial detention must not become a substitute for investigation or punishment before conviction,” the party said, calling for a review of the basis for her continued detention.

NPP questions prosecution’s case

The NPP also questioned aspects of the prosecution’s case, pointing to what it described as changes in the allegations presented before the court.

According to the party, the circumstances raised “serious questions about the basis for her continued detention” and warranted clarity on the legal and territorial basis for proceedings before the Adenta Circuit Court.

It said Ms Bafoh’s constitutional protections must be upheld, including her right to personal liberty, the presumption of innocence and a fair trial.

The party therefore called for “the immediate review of Madam Salomey’s continued detention and her admission to reasonable bail.”

The allegations against Ms Bafoh, including claims concerning the content and circulation of the videos, remain before the court and have not been established.

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