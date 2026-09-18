Jeneral Ntatia, Mabel Okyere shine as Cecilia Marfo is honoured at 7th Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards

The 7th edition of the Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards has celebrated leading personalities and emerging talents in Ghana’s creative industry.

The colourful ceremony brought together personalities from across the entertainment and creative sectors to recognise excellence, hard work and impact.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards, Cecilia Gyaase Konamah, described the 2026 edition as a memorable celebration of Ghanaian creativity.

“This year’s Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards was a beautiful celebration of talent, creativity and excellence,” she said.

“We brought together amazing personalities from the entertainment industry to honour their hard work and contributions.”

Among the major winners were Jeneral Ntatia, who was named Man of the Year, and Mabel Okyere, who won Woman of the Year and Best Female Vocalist.

Other winners included Ellawan for Best Actress, Kwame Trigga for Best Actor, Linglow for Best Entrepreneur and S A Glamor for Best Makeup Artist.

The Baraka Ibrahim Foundation won Best Humanitarian Project, while Adu Agyeman was recognised as Best Movie Director.

In television and radio, Kwame Appiah Kubi won Best TV Show Host – Male, while Abena Kyei Boakye won Best TV Show Host – Female. Abena Ahenken was named Best Radio Show Host – Female, with Nana Kwame Gyan taking the male category.

Nurse Oye was named Best TikTok Star, Obaapa Christy Ba won Discovery of the Year, Kro Leo was recognised as Diaspora Artist and Akwaaba Entertainment won Diaspora Event Organiser.

Quecyofficial was named Best Influencer, 1957 News won Best Blogger, while Oyerepa TV received the award for Best TV Station.

Other winners included Amoah Benson MTN as Best Cinematographer, Daakyehemaa as Best News Anchor – Female, Champion Kayafa as Best Male Vocalist and Unity TV as Discovery TV Station.

The ceremony also honoured Cecilia Marfo, Mr Samuel Owusu, Prophet Ogyaba and Kwesi Ernest for their contributions to Ghana’s entertainment and creative space.

Special awards were presented to Mr Daniel Yeboah and Roselyn Akosua Mantey.

Konamah said the awards have, over the past seven years, provided visibility and recognition for talents across the creative industry.

“Most importantly, we have encouraged young talents to believe in their abilities and strive for excellence,” she said.

She also acknowledged the support of the awards’ headline sponsor, Nana Otafregya Owusu Agyeman, saying that his contribution had been important to the initiative's sustainability.

“His support has been extremely important to the growth and sustainability of the Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards,” she said.

Konamah said the organisers faced challenges with logistics, production, coordination and sponsorship but relied on teamwork and planning to deliver the event.

“One of our biggest challenges was coordinating the many aspects of the event, from logistics and production to getting nominees, sponsors and guests ready on time,” she explained.

“Also, getting sponsors has not been easy, but we hope for a better future,” she added.

Looking ahead, she said the organisers want the awards to play a bigger role in developing Ghana’s creative economy.

“Our vision goes beyond the awards. We want to create more opportunities for creatives, support young talents, and provide platforms for people in the industry to grow and connect,” she said.

She said the 8th edition is expected to be “bigger, more inclusive” and create greater opportunities for creatives.

“To the winners and nominees, keep working hard and inspiring others. To our sponsors and industry stakeholders, thank you for believing in our vision. And to our fans and supporters, your love and encouragement mean so much to us,” she said.

“We are grateful, and we look forward to an even greater 8th edition.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.