Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards unveils 2026 nominees ahead of 7th anniversary celebration

The organisers of the Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards (GAEA) have officially announced the nominees for the 2026 edition, setting the stage for an exciting celebration of excellence in Ghana's entertainment industry.

Now in its seventh year, the awards scheme has grown into a respected platform dedicated to recognising and celebrating the outstanding contributions of entertainers and creative professionals across the country.

Speaking following the release of the nominees, Founder Abena Ghana said the awards were established to honour the countless individuals who work tirelessly, both behind the scenes and in the spotlight.

"I was inspired to start the entertainment awards because I believe the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes and in front of the camera deserve to be recognised and celebrated.

"Entertainment is a powerful industry, and I wanted to create a platform that shines a light on talent, dedication, creativity, and the impact people are making. My goal is to honour excellence and inspire others to keep pursuing their dreams," she said.

Reflecting on the journey of the awards, Abena Ghana noted that what began as a simple idea has evolved into an established awards scheme with expanded reach and credibility.

"The awards scheme has evolved from a simple idea of recognising talent into a more established platform that celebrates excellence across the entertainment industry.

"While we have expanded our categories, improved our processes and reached a wider audience, our core vision of recognising and inspiring talent has remained unchanged," she stated.

She added that the awards have played an important role in providing recognition and visibility to deserving talents while motivating industry players to continue striving for excellence.

According to the organisers, this year's nomination process was one of the most competitive in the history of the awards, with the jury assessing nominees based on talent, excellence, consistency, professionalism, achievements, influence and overall contribution to the entertainment industry during the eligibility period.

"Our nominees are selected based on talent, excellence, consistency, impact and their contribution to the entertainment industry. The jury carefully evaluates the quality of work and the impact made in each category," Abena Ghana explained.

Although no new categories have been introduced this year, she expressed confidence that the 2026 nominees represent the very best of Ghana's thriving entertainment industry.

Among the personalities nominated this year are Abena Kyei Boakye, Maybel Okyere, Odehyieba Priscilla, Jeneral Ntatia, Quecyofficial, Kwaku Power, Ama Oduma Odoom, Oheneba Jude, Rosegold and Afia Sikapa, alongside several other deserving nominees across various categories.

The Founder has urged fans and stakeholders to look forward to an exciting awards season leading up to the main event.

"This year, we have a strong list of talented and deserving nominees who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. The public should expect an exciting and competitive awards season," she said.

The 2026 Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the Estees Bee Event Centre, East Legon Underbridge. The red carpet will commence at 6:00 p.m., while the main awards ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m.

The organisers expressed their sincere appreciation to the CEO of Time Herbal Mixture, Nana Otafregya Owusu Agyeman, for serving as the event's Headline Sponsor for the past seven years.

According to the organisers, his unwavering support and generosity have played a significant role in the success of the event, and they are grateful for his continued commitment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.