Big Ozed releases ‘She-Devil’ video featuring Camidoh

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian artiste Big Ozed has released the official music video for She-Devil, featuring Ghanaian singer Camidoh.
The Afro-fusion collaboration brings together Big Ozed and Camidoh on a track that blends Afrobeats and Afrosound, with both artistes delivering melodic performances.
Directed by Graphonice Visuals, the video follows Big Ozed as he serenades his love interest while acknowledging that, despite her beauty and charm, she is a ‘she-devil’.
Camidoh makes a seamless entrance into the song with a striking performance, complementing Big Ozed’s delivery and adding a distinct dimension to the collaboration.
The visuals use silhouettes and shadow effects to reinforce the song’s theme, exploring love, desire and attraction through cinematic storytelling.
She-Devil is available on YouTube and all major music streaming platforms.
Big Ozed has continued to build his profile with Afrobeats and Afrosound releases, while Camidoh remains one of Ghana’s notable contemporary artistes, known for collaborations that have expanded his reach across Africa.
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