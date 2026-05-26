It’s very tough to be a musician in Ghana; everything is a loss – Camidoh

Ghanaian Afropop, R&B and Afrobeats artiste Camidoh has opened up about the harsh realities musicians face in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, the singer lamented the financial struggles artistes endure, especially at the early stages of their careers.

“It’s very tough to be a musician in Ghana because everything that mostly you are going to do, you are going to make a loss.

It’s like going to do performances. In the early stages I remember we went to do a performance and I was being paid 700 cedis - being Camidoh. There was a concert that a foreign artiste was actually performing on the same stage with us, and I performed and I had to receive 700 cedis. Even that it did not come,” he said.

According to him, his manager, Hova, had to chase after the payment, only to be told that “it’s just 700 cedis, stop calling me like it’s some money.”

Camidoh further criticised the lack of structures to support musicians in the country, indicating that there is little to no institutional backing for the creative arts sector.

“There is no system in Ghana that helps artistes. Where is the funding? Where is the government fund that says come for loan? There is nothing that works when it comes to music. Even the radio stations play our music without paying us. We are not able to track our songs being played, there is nothing that works. So the system needs help,” he mentioned.

He noted that the arts industry needs investors such as Sharaf Mahama and Ken Agyapong Jnr, who are supporting entertainment through boxing events and Afrofuture respectively.

The Sugarcane hitmaker also urged Ghanaians to encourage creatives rather than constantly criticising them.

“Imagine receiving 5000 cedis and that is what you have for three months to spend. How are you going to shoot music videos? How are you going to drop songs? Because the DJ needs to be paid. Everybody needs to be paid. And then how are you going to have a show? You have family, some of us have kids,” he noted.

He added that some female artistes, due to these harsh conditions, may feel pressured to engage in undesirable activities to survive.

“No one has the moral right to talk against musicians in this country. No one,” he stated.

Camidoh concluded by acknowledging that music significantly contributes to Ghana’s creative economy and tourism sector and therefore deserves serious attention and investment.

Born Raphael Kofi Attachie, Camidoh is one of Ghana’s leading contemporary music stars. He gained international recognition with his 2021 hit song Sugarcane, which later received a remix featuring King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo. The remix became a continental success and earned a place on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

His catalogue includes songs such as Adoley, Dance With You, Available, For My Lover and his EP, L.I.T.A.

Over the years, Camidoh has received several accolades, including Best Afrobeats Song of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards. He also earned a nominations in the the 2023 BET Viewers Choice: Best New International Act category and received recognition at the Headies Awards.

After releasing the 'Trustn God' EP in 2025, he is out with a new song titled Phoney which has already warmed its way into the hearts of music lovers.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.