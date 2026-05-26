Ghana’s music is going global, but who’s preserving the story?

The timeline moves fast. Too fast. One minute you are watching a grainy backstage clip from London, the next minute the algorithm has buried it beneath dance challenges, breakup gossip and somebody frying turkey with a blowtorch on TikTok.

That is exactly why Ghana should be worried.

When Sarkodie sold out the Royal Albert Hall in March 2026, the moment should have landed with the weight of a national cultural event. This was not just another diaspora concert with flashy lights and screaming fans waving Ghana flags. This was one of the world’s most prestigious stages opening itself fully to a rapper who sharpened his pen in Tema freestyle circles before turning himself into a global force.

The BBC understood the assignment instantly. They sent a journalist. Back home, much of Ghana’s media ecosystem sent hashtags, vibes and shaky vertical videos recorded from Row Z.The applause was thunderous.

The documentation was flimsy.

And that, right there, is the problem.

Ghanaian music is currently living through one of its most explosive global eras, yet the country is preserving these milestones like a group chat preserves secrets. Poorly. Temporarily. Accidentally.

We are building cultural history with disappearing Instagram Stories.

It is like constructing a mansion while leaving the front gate swinging in the wind for history to scroll out carrying the furniture.

Ghana’s Golden Era Is Happening Right Now

Look around. The evidence is everywhere.

Black Sherif turned Kwaku The Traveller into the most Shazamed song in the world in April 2022. Think about that for a second. Millions of people globally heard a Ghanaian song and immediately grabbed their phones asking, “Who on earth is this guy?” That is not normal. That is cultural lightning.

King Promise spent the years between 2023 and 2025 quietly selling out venues across Europe, Asia and North America like a man collecting passport stamps for sport. No gimmicks. No excessive noise. Just consistency, stagecraft and international crowd control.

KiDi took Touch It from Accra to the planet through TikTokvirality, proving once again that Ghanaian music can hijack global digital culture without asking anybody for permission.

Then there is Fuse ODG, who deserves his flowers with interest. Long before Afrobeats became a billion-dollar global export, Fuse was kicking doors open in Europe with records like Antenna and Dangerous Love. Today many artists are casually jogging down roads he helped pave with sweat and stubbornness.

Rocky Dawuni kept carrying Ghanaian music into Grammy conversations with the calm consistency of a man who understood global respect is a marathon, not a sprint.

Medikal headlined the Indigo at The O2. Lasmid and the Dapper Group team earned a Guinness World Record in 2026 during the largest Afrobeats orchestra performance in Lagos.

Meanwhile, DopeNation somehow released Kakalika, a song currently travelling across borders with the energy of a diplomatic passport. The track is moving through clubs, TikToksand playlists with the same carefree swagger Azonto once carried into the world.

These are not random lucky breaks.

This is a golden age.

Social Media Is Promotion, Not Preservation

The problem is that many of these achievements are surviving mostly as digital confetti floating through algorithms specifically designed to erase yesterday by lunchtime.

That should alarm policy makers. It should terrify artists.Because social media is promotion. It is not preservation.

Instagram is excellent at making people look successful. TikTokis brilliant at turning songs into trends. X thrives on instant reactions. Blogs create momentum. Influencers generate noise. All of that matters.

But let us stop pretending virality is the same thing as history. A viral tweet is not an archive. And a backstage vlog is not cultural preservation. An influencer yelling “Ghana to the world!” into a ring light is not music journalism.

The issue is not that bloggers and influencers exist. They absolutely should. Modern music culture needs them. They drive engagement, excitement and conversation. They are the fireworks. But fireworks are not foundations.

Ghana’s entertainment ecosystem has slowly allowed fast content to replace deep documentation. That distinction matters more than people realise.

Social media reacts.

Journalism remembers.

Algorithms reward speed.

History rewards context.

Blogs sprint through moments. Serious journalism sits down, asks questions and explains why the moment mattered in the first place. Right now, Ghana risks leaving behind a cultural scrapbook instead of a proper historical record.

Ghana Must Stop Treating Music Like a Side Quest

And honestly, government institutions are not helping. For decades, Ghana has treated music like decorative entertainment instead of national infrastructure. Meanwhile other countries have been weaponising culture with military precision.

America archived hip hop like it was preserving scripture.Jamaica documented reggae until it became part of the country’s global identity. Nigeria built media ecosystems around Afrobeats so aggressively that the genre now travels with the force of an economic export. South Africa turned music journalism into an intellectual sport.

Ghana, meanwhile, still behaves like documenting artistic achievement is a side quest.

It is not.

Music is tourism.

Music is diplomacy.

Music is economic power.

Music is national identity wearing designer sunglasses.

This is the moment for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, universities, media houses, creative institutions and artistes to stop admiring the wave and start building the lighthouse.

The country needs proper music archives. It needs documentary grants. It needs entertainment journalism fellowships. It needs oral history projects. It needs digital libraries preserving interviews, performances, reviews and cultural commentary before they vanish into expired links and corrupted hard drives.

Because if Ghana does not properly document its own creative revolution, somebody else eventually will. And they may tell the story with all the accuracy of a drunk uncle explaining cryptocurrency at a wedding reception.

Artistes Need Historians, Not Just Hype Men

Artists also need to rethink how they engage the media. Too often, major concerts resemble influencer conventions with occasional music in the background. Everybody gets invited to create content. Almost nobody gets invited to create history.

There are photographers. Stylists. TikTok personalities. Lifestyle bloggers. Everybody chasing clips. Meanwhile experienced journalists remain outside refreshing Instagram for updates like ordinary fans.

That imbalance matters. Without documentation, even greatness can fade into blur. Artists must stop treating journalism like an old-fashioned accessory from the CD era. Journalists are historians working in real time.

Invite them backstage.

Give them access.

Support long-form interviews.

Encourage documentary culture.

Allow criticism.

A career cannot survive forever as captions floating beneath carousel posts.

The Algorithm Does Not Care About Legacy

Here is the uncomfortable truth. The timeline is not a museum.The algorithm does not care about legacy.

One day, a teenager in 2040 will want to understand how Ghanaian music conquered global spaces during the 2020s. They will search for the story behind Sarkodie, Black Sherif, King Promise and KiDi.

What exactly will they find?

Dead links?

Deleted tweets?

Three-minute YouTube recaps with dramatic trap music and robotic narration?

Or a properly documented cultural revolution preserved with the seriousness it deserved?

Nations that fail to preserve their artistic history eventually lose ownership of their cultural memory. And Ghana cannot afford to let one of its greatest musical eras disappear into the scroll.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.