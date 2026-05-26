Rotary Club donates classroom furniture to PRESEC Legon, partners with OSP to inspire students on integrity

The Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee AOGA has demonstrated its commitment to education and youth empowerment through a major classroom furniture donation project to Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, popularly known as PRESEC Legon.

The donation exercise formed part of the Club’s ongoing community service initiatives aimed at improving educational infrastructure and creating a more conducive learning environment for students. The project was undertaken in collaboration with the school authorities and brought together Rotarians, students, and officials from the school.

As part of the intervention, the Club donated classroom desks and furniture to support teaching and learning in the school. The gesture was warmly received by the management and students of PRESEC, who expressed appreciation for the Club’s contribution toward improving academic life on campus.

Speaking during the presentation, the President of the Club, Rotarian Mother Teresa Brew, reiterated the Club’s belief that quality education remains one of the most important investments any society can make in its future. She noted that providing students with a comfortable and supportive learning environment contributes significantly to academic excellence and student development.

In addition to the furniture donation, the event also featured an impactful educational engagement by the Office of the Special Prosecutor under its flagship “Youth Against Corruption” initiative.

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor engaged students on the meaning and effects of corruption, the mandate of the Office, whistleblowing, and the importance of integrity, honesty, and accountability in national development. The session encouraged students to become ethical leaders and responsible citizens who reject corruption in all forms.

The interactive engagement sparked thoughtful discussions among the students, many of whom actively participated in the question-and-answer session. The programme sought not only to educate students on corruption-related issues but also to instill strong ethical values at an early stage of their development.

School authorities commended both the Rotary Club and the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the initiative, describing it as timely, educational, and impactful. According to the school, the combination of educational support and values-based engagement made the programme particularly meaningful for the students.

The project reflects the continued impact of the Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee AOGA and its commitment to advancing education, leadership, integrity, and community development.

Through initiatives such as these, the Club continues to embody Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self,” while investing in the next generation of leaders both academically and morally.

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