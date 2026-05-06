CDD, IMANI , 12 other CSOs file to join Supreme court case challenging OSP Act

Fourteen civil society organisations have asked the Supreme Court to allow them to join a case challenging the constitutionality of Ghana’s anti-corruption framework law, the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), in what they describe as a matter of major public interest.

The coalition filed the application on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in the case of Adamtey v Attorney-General (Suit No. J1/3/2026), which is before the Supreme Court and seeks to test key provisions that established the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, May 6, the groups said their involvement is aimed at supporting constitutional interpretation and is not driven by partisan or personal interests.

“The Applicants take this opportunity to emphasise that their intervention is not partisan, adversarial, or personal to any party before the Court,” the statement said.

“It is motivated solely by a shared commitment to constitutionalism, accountable governance, anti-corruption, institutional integrity, and the preservation of independent public institutions established to serve the Republic.”

The organisations include the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, Transparency International Ghana, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, IMANI Africa, Democracy Hub, STAR-Ghana Foundation, NORSAAC, Penplusbytes, ACEP, Odekro, A Rocha Ghana, Parliamentary Network Africa, One Ghana Movement, and Africa Education Watch.

According to the coalition, several of the organisations were directly involved in the drafting and advocacy processes that led to the passage of Act 959 in 2017, including engagements with Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

They argue that their historical involvement gives them institutional memory that could assist the Court in interpreting the law.

The civil society groups are seeking to be joined as amici curiae—friends of the court—allowing them to provide legal and policy perspectives without becoming direct parties to the dispute.

They also commended the Supreme Court for what they described as its growing openness to civil society participation in constitutional matters.

“The Court’s openness to structured civil society engagement in constitutional adjudication has, in recent years, enriched the deliberative record before it,” the statement noted, adding that this reflects “a maturing of constitutional practice in Ghana.”

If granted leave, the coalition says it will assist the Court with comparative anti-corruption standards, institutional analysis, and broader public interest arguments relevant to the case.

The applicants are represented by a legal team that includes Kizito Beyuo Esq., Oliver Barker-Vormawor Esq., Samson Lardy Anyenini Esq., and Clement Kojo Akapame Esq.

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